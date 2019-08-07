Agreeing with MACC, Bersih 2.0 says whistleblowers should limit public disclosures

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann speaks during joint press conference with Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM) and Malaysian Muslim Youth Movement (Abim) in Petaling Jaya August 7, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — Whistleblowers should refrain from releasing all details of their disclosures to the public and the media, Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann.

He was agreeing with Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya’s suggestion for whistleblowers to limit such disclosures to avoid jeopardising investigations and possible defamation.

“There is a logic to that. If the investigation involves hotly debated issues or if its sensitive, the information should be given to the authorities to investigate,” he said to the media after a press conference here today.

However, Fann said authorities including MACC must doubly ensure that whistleblowers are protected from danger and harassment.

He said the MACC must also guarantee that whistleblowers are not treated as criminals instead.

Yesterday, Latheefa said the MACC will determine how to define whistleblowers and how best to protect them, which would include amending the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 and plugging loopholes.