Public uproar over tahfiz student's letter telling female student to cover up

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A tahfiz student who urged a senior female student to cover her modesty caught the attention of social media users today.

Twitter user Siti Suzaida posted a four-page letter written by the tahfiz student, who advised her to wear her veil down to her chest to cover her figure.

In the letter, the student said men would be easily “aroused” if they were to gaze at that part of the female body.

The letter also quotes Surah Al-Ahzab, verse 33:59 — in which God addresses the wives and daughters of the Prophet Muhammad with specific commands to guard their chastity — as means to support the advice to Siti Suzaida.

The letter also advises Siti Suzaida to cover up her forearms and legs, urging her to wear clothing that covers her aurat.

At the time of writing, Siti Suzaida’s post had garnered over 20,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes.

Some 165 comments flooding her post were deeply divided over the student's action, with one side stating that the student was merely advising her to do what is right while others criticised the student, calling the letter sexist and condescending in nature.

Checks conducted by Malay Mail indicated that the letter was written by a student from the Maahad Tahfiz An-Nabawi, also known as Matan Shah Alam.

Responding to the tweet, Matan Centre founder Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani apologised on behalf of the students.

“We who represent the Matan Center, apologise if anyone is offended by the writing of Tahfiz An-Nabawi’s students,’’ he said.