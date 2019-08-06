Police dispose of 808 cyber gambling-related electronic items worth RM1.3m in Seremban

Seremban police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim (left) oversees the disposal of cyber gambling-related electronic items in Seremban August 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 6 — The Seremban and Nilai district police headquarters today disposed of 808 cyber gambling-related electronic items worth RM1.3 million seized during operations at the two districts.

Seremban police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim said the disposal of the 808 case materials comprising electronic equipment and computer components involved 59 investigation papers which have been completed for the period 2014 to 2018.

“We received an order from the court to dispose of the items. This is also in line with the provisions of Section 16A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, in which gambling machine case items seized by police may be destroyed in accordance with a magistrate’s order.

“As such, we have taken the initiative to dispose of these items through the E-waste process, which is seen in line with the Department of Environment’s (DOE) procedures and is considered safer and conforms to the ‘go green’ concept.

“E-waste (Electronic waste) is a substance that is no longer used and categorised as waste as it has combustible properties, can be corrosive, toxic and has an impact on human health and the environment,” he said at a cyber gambling machine disposal event in Sikamat, here. — Bernama