Perak mufti backs introduction of khat in school syllabus

Harussani dismissed the allegation that students would be converted to Islam when learning khat or jawi. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 6 — The Malay language and jawi script, including khat, are inseparable like the Malay proverb ibarat aur dengan tebing based on the history of Malaya, said Perak Mufti Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria.

He said encouraging the introduction and use of jawi script and khat was something that should be supported by everyone because the strength of a civilisation depended on the appreciation of past history.

Harussani said history proved that the British officials and Malay rulers were using Malay language written in jawi script.

“The implementation of jawi script and khat is no stranger to a country like Turkey, which is re-introducing their language using its original script to preserve their history and heritage.

“While, in Korea and Japan, citizens who wish to enter university, need to pass their language and script exams,” he said in a statement here today.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching recently announced the use of jawi script in textbooks in all schools including national-type Chinese and Tamil schools.

It was also decided to include khat for the Year Four students by next year.

Harussani said it was also in line with the suggestion by Perak Sultan Sultan Nazrin Shah for the jawi script to be preserved as a national heritage.

He also dismissed the allegation that students would be converted to Islam when learning khat or jawi.

“People of various races in the country have learnt jawi and the Malay language which reflects the spirit of unity among Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama