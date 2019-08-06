Labuan court sentences man to 22 years’ jail, 18 strokes for raping stepdaughter

According to the charge sheet, the accused had raped the girl and committed incest on her since she was 10 years old. — AFP file pic

LABUAN, Aug 6 — A 51-year-old man was today sentenced to 22 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter and committing incest the past five years.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad meted out the sentence to Mohd Kahar Sengkang after he had pleaded guilty.

He uttered “yes, guilty” when the charge was read out, and kept his head down throughout the proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had raped the girl and committed incest on her since she was 10 years old, with the offences continuing until June 13 this year at their house (living room and bedroom) in Kg Lubok Temiang whenever there was nobody around.

He was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code for rape, which carries a maximum penalty of 30-year imprisonment and 10 strokes of whipping.

For incest, the charge was framed under Section 376 (A) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 376B of the same act, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years’ jail and whipping.

He was sentenced to a total of 22 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane for both offences.

The court ordered the jail terms to run consecutively from the date of his arrest on July 4 this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Amirah Muhammad Aliear conducted the prosecution.

The victim lodged a police report on June 13 when she could no longer stand the abuse by her stepfather. — Bernama