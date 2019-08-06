Illegal smokes, vape could cost Treasury RM6b annually, says tobacco maker

JTI Malaysia managing director, Cormac O’Rourke, giving his opening remarks to reporter during the JTI media briefing in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The government could potentially lose as much as RM6 billion in taxes from cigarettes and vaping products due to poor enforcement against smugglers, the Japan Tobacco International Berhad (JTI Malaysia) said today.

JTI Malaysia managing director Cormac O’Rourke disclosed that currently one in seven Malaysian smokers was imbibing illegal cigarettes and vaping products, and added that the numbers would rise exponentially if left unchecked.

O’Rourke said unlicensed vape shops and the trade in illegal cigarettes were growing due to corruption and lack of enforcement of laws regulating the use of nicotine, such as the Poison Act 1952.

“Why is the government not acting? In the cigarette industry alone, they are losing RM5 billion annually and yet we haven’t seen any sort of proper enforcement action taken,” he said during a media briefing on “Illegal Cigarette Trade and Vaping: A National Epidemic”.

He added that another potential RM1 billion in taxes would be lost through unregulated vape products.

MORE TO COME