Dr M’s closed-door meet with PPBM leaders just an ordinary one, says Mukhriz

PPBM chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamed speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Yayasan Selangor building May 28,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Aug 6 — A closed-door meeting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held yesterday with all MPs, senators and mentris besar from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was a routine one, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said today.

He said the prime minister usually calls for such pre-council meetings, sometimes before the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara convene.

Mukhriz, who is the Kedah menteri besar, said he was unable to attend the meeting as he had to attend a banquet at Istana Anak Bukit.

Reporters had asked for Mukhriz’s comment outside the Kedah Legislative Assembly, which is currently in session.

Youth and Sports Minister and Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had uploaded four photographs on his Twitter account with a caption in Bahasa Malaysia which translates into English as: “Closed-door meeting of YAB Tun M with all MPs, senators, menteris besar from Bersatu. We give our full support to YAB Tun M and will focus on the people’s cause. The people’s problems are our problems. Needless to be arrogant, serve everyone sincerely.”

Mukhriz said such a meeting was necessary for the Bersatu leadership to adopt a common stand in line with and in the context of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“You must understand that some of the Bersatu MPs are new, having joined us from Umno; so, we have to enable them to get aligned,” he said. — Bernama