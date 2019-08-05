Sabah Opposition rep questions additional RM3.45m budget for state award medals

The Sabah state assembly today passed a supplementary budget of RM338 million as proposed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who is also finance minister. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 5 — A Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) state assemblyman today questioned the rationale for an additional RM3.45 million allocation for state award medals.

Kiulu state assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai pointed out that RM1.5 million has already been approved for that purpose during this year’s budget.

“Does this mean that more deserving persons would be awarded with state honour?” he asked when debating the Supplementary Supply Bill today.

Bangkuai said if that were the case, then more grassroots community leaders such as native chiefs and village chiefs should be considered for the state awards in recognition of their services.

Citing reports that Shafie had approved RM1 million for the St Theresa Holy Church’s building fund during a visit to Tambunan recently, Bangkuai said he hoped that the state government would relook into the request for it to pay or subsidise the allowance of missionaries, such as priests and pastors.

The Sabah state assembly today passed a supplementary budget of RM338 million as proposed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who is also finance minister.

The supplementary budget was in addition to the RM3.9 billion budget tabled last year for the year 2019.

In it, RM6.47 million was for the Head of State, of which RM3.45 million was stated to be for “buying meals, badges and etc” — this also includes professional services and other hospitality-related matters.

Another RM1.47 million was for human resource administration, covering transport and living expenses.

Shafie, in his tabling speech, said that the additional funds were needed to smoothen the administrative operations for the final quarter of 2019 and a bulk of it, RM243 million or 72.2 per cent, was a formality to consolidate current accounts according to accounting principles.

The sum includes some RM112 million for contribution to statutory bodies, RM63.4 million for the Public Works Department, RM33 million for the Drainage and Irrigation Department, and RM25 million for the Treasury’s general services.

Another RM15 million was allocated for the Chief Minister’s Department, RM7.8 million for the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department and RM7 million for the Wildlife Department.

The Bill to apply the sum provided by the Supply Enactment 2018 was cited as the First Supplementary Supply Enactment 2019.

It was passed by the majority of the House.