DOSH rules out vandalism in Kampung Kerinchi lift mishap

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health has ruled out vandalism in the incident on Friday afternoon, when a plunging lift at flats in Kampung Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur, injured eight terrified lift occupants including a child.

Speaking here today, department director-general Ir Omar Mat Piah said the vandalism angle could be eliminated because in order for the lift doors to be opened by mischief-makers, a special key needed to be used, while there was restricted access to the motor room.

He said investigations into the matter were currently focused on technical details concerning what had caused the lift to move faster than usual.

According to media reports, during the Friday incident at the state housing project, the lift had suddenly plunged from the fifth floor to the ground with the doors open. — Bernama