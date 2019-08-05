Cops nab 28 over armed rioting in Kuala Selangor

Some of the Kuala Selangor rioting suspects taken in by police today. — Picture courtesy of Selangor CID

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Selangor police have caught 28 people suspected to be involved in an armed gang fight during a Hindu festival in Kuala Selangor last night.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the fight started at about 9.15pm at the Kaliamma Temple in Sungai Darah, Bestari Jaya during a chariot procession, ostensibly over disagreements on the placement of several marquees.

Policemen who tried to break up the riots were attacked with parangs.

One officer was left with injuries to the back of his left palm which required six stitches.

Another non-police victim had part of his left palm chopped off. The unnamed man is currently being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Arrests have been made around Kuala Selangor and the total arrests are at 28, with five sharp weapons confiscated as well,” Fadzil said in a statement today.

He said all 28 suspects will be taken to the Magistrates Court in Kuala Selangor for a remand order.