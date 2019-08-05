Body of teen angler found near Labuan old fisheries jetty

LABUAN, Aug 5 — The body of a 16-year-old boy who was feared drowned while fishing with his friend near the old fisheries jetty here yesterday has been found.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin said the body of Mohd Hilmi Hamizan Ahmad, a fourth former at SMK Labuan, was found stuck in the mud underwater at about 10.15am today.

“The body was found about 20 metres from the location where he was believed to have drowned,” he told Bernama.

Zainal said more than 20 personnel were involved in the search and rescue operation which was launched after Mohd Hilmi was reported to have fallen into the waters. — Bernama