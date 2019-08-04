PKR sec-gen: Repeated remarks over PM’s tenure period will only disgust the people

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said repeated remarks of leaders over the Prime Minister’s tenure period will only make the people feel disgusted. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GURUN, Aug 4 — Repeated remarks of leaders over the Prime Minister’s tenure period will only make the people feel disgusted, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Those leaders, he said should instead focus on promoting government efforts and giving ample time and space to the government to serve the people.

He said the decision made by consensus of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties before the last general election should be more than enough to address the (Prime Minister’s tenure period) issue.

“There is no use of talking repeatedly about the matter that has been agreed upon long before the last general election. It won’t have a good effect on the people.

“Give ample time and space to the government and the prime minister, just like how the people have given their mandate and majority support to PH to form the new government. We have a lot of things to do,” he told reporters today in response to the repeated remarks made by several party leaders over the premiership’s succession plan.

Earlier, Saifuddin, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, visited the Malaysian NPK Fertilizer Sdn Bhd (MNFSB) here. — Bernama