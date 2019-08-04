PKR grassroots pledge full support for Anwar, say best candidate as next PM

PKR Kangar branch head Noor Amin Ahmad (centre) together with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members from various branches during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Around 200 PKR division leaders converged at Restoran Amjal in Bangsar today, to pledge their full support towards party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kangar division chief Noor Amin Ahmad said 197 out of 219 divisions have shown their support today, and claimed that the fact proves there are no major conflicts or schism within the party.

“The party division chiefs would like to reaffirm that the majority of the party is united and it is proof that the party is not breaking up,” Noor Amin told a press conference here.

“What is present in the party is possibly some differences in opinions, but we have shown that over 90 per cent of the division chiefs had shown support towards the party’s resolution.

“We feel that we are closer in representing the grassroots nationwide,” he added, referring to the resolution backing Anwar as the party’s supremo, which was signed by 120 PKR leaders.

Noor said the remaining divisions which had not responded to the pledge have their own reasons for missing out.

The divisions missing from the list include Gombak, Ampang, Nibong Tebal, Rantau Panjang, Cheras.

Gombak is held by Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shaari, which is also the constituency of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, while Ampang is led by PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“We tried our best to contact all the division chief. Some of them were busy, some were overseas.

“Some of them may have overlooked the message because they get thousands of messages. But we had tried to contact and speak to them but the calls were not answered.

“But we believe all are in support of Anwar and want to see the Pakatan Harapan promise to be fulfilled,” said Noor Amin in reference to the pledge that Anwar will take over as the next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Noor Amin, who is also the Kangar MP, added that the grassroots leaders were confident that Dr Mahathir would hand over power to Anwar as promised in the election manifesto.

“If we look at the good relationship between the PM and his deputy, the good ties between him and Anwar, and the repeated commitment announced by Anwar and PM himself in the country and abroad, we believe it will happen.

“Therefore this is part of our own initiative to show that we are loyal to Anwar and that he is the best candidate to replace Dr Mahathir as the next prime minister,” he said.

Several quarters within the party had voiced different opinions due to the conflict between Anwar and Azmin.

Both and Zuraida had Azmin recently voiced their support for Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term as premier.

However, Azmin had denied that it had meant he was not support his party chief as the next prime minister.