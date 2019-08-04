Minister: Eight policemen treated after inspecting barrels containing sodium cyanide in Bentong

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said four cops were still warded at the Bentong Hospital for 48 hours for observation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TEMERLOH, Aug 4 — Eight policemen have been receiving treatment after complaining of illness following their involvement in the investigations into the discovery of 15 black barrels believed to contain solid sodium cyanide in Karak, Bentong near here.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said four of them were still warded at the Bentong Hospital for 48 hours for observation.

“They are reported to be in stable condition. As well as four other members who received outpatient treatment at the Karak Health Clinic... all of them are in stable condition, and have passed the danger level,” he said.

Dzulkefly was met after launching the ‘Kampungku Sihat’ programme in Kampung Padang Lalang here today, which was also attended by Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir, who is also Temerloh MP and Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He, however, did not elaborate on the symptoms experienced by the policemen, but said the first symptom of the chemical poisoning was vomiting.

Bernama yesterday reported the discovery of 15 black barrels of chemicals used in gold mines, at an oil palm plantation in Karak on Thursday.

The inspection carried out by the Pahang Department of Environment (DoE) found the chemical was in the solid state and there was no presence of cyanide gas vapour in the area, although the chemical would emit gas if it reacts with water.

Pahang Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin said they were investigating the origin of the materials, including inspecting the gold mine near Kampung Cinta Manis, Bentong. — Bernama