Civil Defence Force set to deal with eventualities during haze

Kuala Lumpur is shrouded in a thick blanket of haze August 1, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MACHANG, Aug 4 — The Civil Defence Force (CDF) is prepared to face any eventuality in several states affected by the current transboundary haze problems.

APM chief commissioner, Datuk Roslan Wahab, said all state CDF commissioners had been informed to take note of the developments under the current haze conditions.

“So far, the haze in some states has been reported to be at a moderate level, but I have told the (state) directors to be prepared to face every possible situation.”

He said this after officiating the closing ceremony of the CDF Undergraduate Corps (Sispa) Challenge and the Commissioning of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) CDF Affiliate Officers at UiTM Machang here, today.

Yesterday, Meteorological Department director-general Jailan Simon, in a statement had said the current haze situation was expected to persist over the coming months after 31 hotspots identified on Friday.

Several states on the West Coast of the peninsula and Sarawak are facing haze issues following forest fires raging over six regions in Indonesia in the past four days. — Bernama