Amanah seeks proof on allegation it gets funding from DAP

Amanah treasurer-general Asmuni Awi said whoever made allegations about Amanah's funding should furnish proof. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 4 — The claim that Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is funded by DAP is made with malicious intent and aimed at tarnishing the party’s image, said Amanah treasurer-general Asmuni Awi.

He said if there was any truth in it, those who hurled such an allegation should provide proof.

“There has to be proof, only then you can refute the allegation. I hold to the principle that to make an allegation, it must be accompanied by evidence, and not just talk,” he told a media conference after opening the Perak Amanah Youth third annual convention here today.

He was responding to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks challenging Amanah president Mohamad Sabu to deny that the party’s financial source was funded by the DAP.

“Zahid, who has become a friend to PAS should know (the law) better not to make accusations without proof,” said Asmuni.

Earlier in his speech, Asmuni reminded delegates to not look down on the UMNO-Pas cooperation as it could pose a challenge for them in the coming general election.

“On paper, the UMNO-Pas coalition is capable of defeating us for several seats, but the real situation will only be known during the election, so we have to be prepared from now on and come up with the best strategy to face our opponents,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Syamsul Alaudin was elected as the new Perak Amanah Youth chief, while Ahmad Saqif Ansorullah Ahmad Jihbadz Mokhlis was made his deputy.

Speaking to Bernama, Mohd Syamsul said he would focus on improving the management system, administration and training for Amanah members in the state.

“But of course, the main focus will be the preparations to strengthen the party machinery to face the 15th general election,” he said.

According to Perak Amanah Election Committee chairman Akhiruddin Mohd Taib, the election ran smoothly in a democratic manner. — Bernama