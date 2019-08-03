Wisma Putra: No Malaysians affected by earthquake in Indonesia

People gather outside an office building following an earthquake in Jakarta August 2, 2019. — Antara Foto pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta has confirmed that no Malaysians were affected by the 7.4-magnitude earthquake which struck Banten, Indonesia, yesterday afternoon.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is still awaiting reports from the local authorities in Indonesia and will always monitor developments in the incident.

“Malaysians are advised to remain calm and to follow local news to know the latest developments,” the embassy said in a statement.

It said Indonesia had also lifted a tsunami warning at 9.35pm local time.

Malaysians in the affected areas who need consular help are advised to contact the embassy in Jakarta at:

MALAYSIAN EMBASSY, JAKARTA

Jalan HR Rasuna Said

Kav. X/6 No 1-3, Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan, 12950

Republik Indonesia — Bernama