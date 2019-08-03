RMAF chief: Emergency landing by Nuri believed due to mechanical problems

Fifteen people were injured when the Nuri helicopter made an emergency landing at the Gubir Camp area in Kedah August 2, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — The emergency landing made by a Nuri helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at Gubir Camp, Kedah yesterday was believed to be due to mechanical problems.

RMAF chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang said problems were detected on the helicopter fan, where the rotor fan was believed to be unable to maintain its speed, causing the aircraft to lose power to fly higher.

“We have yet to finalise it, but from the description given by the pilot, it is likely due to mechanical problems, where the aircraft or the rotor fan could not maintain its speed.

“That’s what we know (for now) and maybe after further investigation we will be able to get more information,” he told reporters after the 38th Accreditation Ceremony of Public Universities’ Palapes cadet officers at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today.

Following the incident, Affendi said the RMAF had temporarily grounded its Nuri assets pending the outcome of the investigation to determine the cause of yesterday’s incident.

He said the RMAF was still using eight Nuri helicopters which it acquired since the 1970s for its Kuching Squadron, in Sawarak, and in Butterworth, Penang.

The RMAF, in a statement yesterday, said four helicopter crew and 11 personnel from the Armed Forces were slightly injured when the Nuri helicopter they were riding in had to make an emergency landing at Gubir Camp.

It said in the 3pm incident, the helicopter from the Butterworth airbase was on a mission to fly the Armed Forces personnel and supplies. — Bernama