Report: DAP leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Khat issue

DAP MPs received a notice to meet with central leaders, including party veteran Lim Kit Siang and secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on August 5, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — DAP elected representatives central committee members will meet this coming Monday to discuss the introduction of Jawi writing in the Bahasa Malaysia syllabus, according to Malaysiakini.

This follows after the Education Ministry announced that they will introduce the Jawi writing or better known as khat calligraphy in the Year 4 Bahasa Malaysia syllabus from 2020 onwards.

The news portal quoted DAP party sources who stated that a briefing session would take place at 8pm on Monday (August 5) to discuss the move by the Education Ministry in the right manner and dealing with members who are uncomfortable on the matter.

“Two days ago (August 1), DAP MPs received a notice to meet with central leaders, including party veteran Lim Kit Siang and secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“There was no agenda specified, but I believe this has something to do with the Jawi calligraphy issue,” said the source.

Although no specific agenda was set for the meet, party sources believed it would be centred around the Jawi writing.

Party leaders will take the opportunity in the coming meeting to calm grassroots members who are criticising each other over the issue said the source.

“It is usual for the central leaders to invite members to come for a dialogue whenever there is a hot current issue.” said the source.

However, another party source told the news portal that the Monday meeting is not related to any specific issue.

“We always meet every two or three months. The last time a similar gathering like this was held was during the fasting month. This is usual,” said the source.