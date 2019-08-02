Sabah Health Dept: State on course with smoking ban at eateries

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung says the department inspected 5,704 eateries since January 1 and found that 5,206 of them had the ‘No Smoking’ signages. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 2 ― The Sabah Department of Health has targeted to have all eateries in the state display signages prohibiting smoking in the premises by December this year.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said today the department inspected 5,704 eateries since January 1 and found that 5,206 of them had the “No Smoking” signages.

He also said that the department conducted 1,444 education sessions and issued 498 warning notices to erring eateries as well as 14 warning notices to people smoking at eateries.

The State Cabinet, at a meeting on July 24, agreed to extend the awareness education until the end of the year before strictly enforcing the law, he said in a statement.

Poon said smokers who want to quit the habit should join the “Stop Smoking Programme” available at 23 hospitals, 58 health clinics and 12 private facilities in the state. ― Bernama