On Twitter, sexual harassment victim commends KL cops for efficient and professional handling of case

Malissa Ali narrated her experience with local law enforcers via Twitter. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A woman who recently lodged a police report alleging sexual harassment by her former gym trainer has commended the treatment and approach taken by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers during the incident on Wednesday night.

Malissa Ali, through her Twitter handle @malissaali, narrated her experience with local law enforcers, commending them on how they took all measures to ensure she was protected and felt safe.

“Yesterday night, I lodge a police report of a sexual harassment done on me, and this is how police in Wangsa Maju & Sungai Besi insisted to do all measures on the spot to protect me.

“Just a proof that you can rely on our police,” read her tweet.

According to the tweet and the attached copy of the police report, Malissa, 24, had received advances from her former gym trainer via WhatsApp, who had demanded she reveal where she was and had also demanded for sex.

She then headed to the Wangsa Maju police station before midnight to lodge a police report, fearing her safety, detailing how well she was treated from the moment she arrived at the station.

The legal firm officer related how the policeman manning the guard post of the station was incensed by her ordeal and urged her to lodge a report for sexual harassment, adding how an investigator later took her to somewhere private within the police station before questioning her.

“Another policeman called me in private and asked if I was physically touched, (and how) they have to arrest him right away if he did.

“He called me in private because he didn’t want others to listen to the report because it involves my dignity as a woman.

“I said, no, I wasn’t physically disturbed. It was on WhatsApp. So I lodged a proper police report.

“About four other policemen read the report and they were also expressing shock and disbelief,” read her tweet.

She then explained how the alleged offence was committed while under Sg Besi police’s jurisdiction, and was instructed to head over to the correct station to have her statements recorded.

“Sg Besi (police) demanded me to come over right away but I couldn’t, they sent their officers to fetch me from Wangsa Maju and to bring me to the station immediately.

“I called my friend and he offered to send me to Sg Besi. This was already 2am.

“Sg Besi officers offered to follow from behind but I insisted there is no need for that because I know this friend well, I’m safe in his hands,” she wrote.

Upon reaching the station, she was interviewed by senior investigators who then gave her the option to either have the suspect arrested, or let him off with a warning.

“But I chose not to extend this whole thing, the inspector said the man is restraint from contacting me by any means.

“If he makes me feel unsafe again, by any action, another (police) report from me means arresting him. I was made clear about that,” she said.

Malissa then related the answers the police gave her when she had questioned their urgency in wanting to expedite investigations into her case and their general treatment towards the report.

“They answered sexual harassment is a very serious case.

“I’m not safe and feeling humiliated. The offender can come after me anytime. It’s their order to handle this case such way.

“Are they doing their job? Yes. Everything was settled at 4am, thank God.

“But what I’m saying is that policemen take their job seriously. Diorang takde term “dah terhantuk baru nak terngadah”. I feel protected and safe. Thank you PDRM,” she said, referring to the Malay language equivalent to the phrase ‘crying over spilt milk’.

In response, Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Rusdi Mohd Isa commended his officers for acting the way they did, saying their actions to maintain sensitivity was correct.

“Even to the officer at the guard post, someone under distress approached the station, and upon questioning he asked her to lodge a report, there was no ‘passing the buck’ that took place, which is commendable and exemplary,” he told Malay Mail.

Concerning the practices of the police when handling sexual harassment cases, Rusdi said the experienced related by Malissa showed police had acted in line with the nature of the case.

“Usually in such sexual harassment cases, there would be a female officer present to speak to the victim, and this can be done in private, not confidentially, but away from the general area to ensure they feel secure.

“This is because the dignity of the victim is on the line, so the least we can do is afford them some privacy when they relate what happened,” he added.