Malaysia’s first electric vehicle plant to be in Nilai’s Enstek, says Negri Sembilan exco

SEREMBAN, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s first electric vehicle manufacturing plant will be built on a 162-hectare site at the Enstek Industrial Park in Nilai, says a state executive councillor.

State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said a feasibility study has already begun.

“The study will show us whether the project is a strategic business that is suitable for the market, and also as to its location.

“A feasibility study usually takes a year to complete, but if it can be finished early, then, God willing, this project can commence earlier.

“As it is a huge project, it is not easy to implement as many things have to be considered.

“However, the state and federal governments will take proactive action to ensure such a large investment can be implemented... and this is what we are doing,” he told Bernama here today.

He said in the short term, the project will require an investment of RM5 billion.

It will be a collaboration between local and foreign entrepreneurs, he said, without elaborating on the identity of the private investor as it is still at an early stage.

“It will be a state and national project. The automotive industry is huge and, God willing, if the project succeeds, it could spur the domestic economy.

“This is a mega project that is still at the planning stage, but the government will work hard to ensure its success.

“The state government will provide all the necessary support to ensure the project commences and is based in Negri Sembilan,” he said.

Mohamad Rafie said the state government will work to ensure all related matters and problems can be resolved.

“We are confident a plant like this will spur the domestic economy. If the project is implemented it will certainly create huge job and business opportunities for local workers and businesses,” he added. — Bernama