Johor Ruler warns against shady arms deals in military procurement

Sultan Ibrahim, in his capacity as the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Regiment, said he would not hesitate to speak out if there were irregularities in the running of the regiment. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today reminded the Special Forces Regiment to be on guard against shady deals in military equipment procurement.

Sultan Ibrahim, in his capacity as the colonel commandant of the Special Forces Regiment, said he would not hesitate to speak out if there were irregularities in the running of the regiment.

“I am not interested in just being a figurehead.

“I want to protect the good name of the regiment and will intervene, especially if I see obvious and blatant irregularities,” said Sultan Ibrahim at the regiment’s 54th anniversary parade at Camp Iskandar in Mersing today.

The statement was posted on his official Facebook page today after the event which was also attended by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Iskandar.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was particularly annoyed at the lack of control and scrutiny in equipment procurement for the force.

“Many retired generals, hired as middlemen by companies, have been submitting ridiculous prices for supply of military equipment.

“You are under no obligation to accept their quotations. It must be carefully checked and scrutinised,” stressed the 60-year-old monarch.

Sultan Ibrahim also cited the case of a company charging RM5 million for the supply of a rigid riding craft, which he described as exorbitant and unacceptable.

“When I discovered this, I immediately intervened and sourced for a better-quality boat at a cheaper price, thereby making a savings for the government,” he explained, adding that although certain parties were unhappy with his intervention, he had a responsibility to get involved to stop unscrupulous agents from making millions of ringgit in commissions from the sale of unsuitable and pricey military goods to the regiment.

In his speech, Sultan Ibrahim also thanked the federal government for a RM180 million budget allocation for the procurement of several new equipment for the regiment.

Sultan Ibrahim has in the past spoken out on irregularities and also the need to improve facilities and equipment for the regiment in Camp Iskandar.

He is known to take his role seriously and reminded that the country’s Special Forces regiment must be equipped with the best and latest equipment in order to efficiently carry out their duties.