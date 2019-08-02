Congregation, mosque treasurer come to blows in Sandakan over alleged embezzlement of funds

The incident was recorded by one of the members of the congregation and the four-minute-22-second recording went viral on the social media. — Reuters pic

SANDAKAN, Aug 2 — A struggle occurred between several members of a congregation and the treasurer of a mosque here over alleged embezzlement of the mosque funds.

Just before the sermon for the Friday prayers started at the Masjid Tinosa 2, Batu 7 here today, several members of the congregation at the mosque queried the mosque treasurer over its funds and a struggle ensued when he could not give a satisfactory answer.

The incident was recorded by one of the members of the congregation and the four-minute-22-second recording went viral on the social media.

When contacted, Sandakan District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin confirmed the incident and said a police report has been lodged. — Bernama