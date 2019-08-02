Bomb threats at KL Sentral, Russian embassy fake; incomplete IED found outside Damansara home

According to the police, K9 and bomb disposal units were deployed to KL Sentral after its operators reported receiving a bomb threat through Twitter last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Police teams responding to reports of bombs at KL Sentral and the Russian embassy here have found no evidence of explosive devices.

According to city police, K9 and bomb disposal units were deployed to KL Sentral after its operators reported receiving a bomb threat through Twitter last night.

“So far, no suspicious objects have been found and it is believed that the information provided was false,” KL police said in a statement.

The police later appended an update to announce that a similar investigation on another bomb threat at the Russian embassy at Jalan Ampang here also found it to be a hoax.

On a separate incident, the police said their bomb unit discovered an incomplete improvised explosive device (IED) after it responded to a report in Bukit Damansara yesterday evening.

Police are continuing their examination of the device and investigations are also ongoing.

The agency said it was working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to trace the owners of the Twitter account that issued the bomb warnings at KL Sentral.

Members of the public with information on the bomb threats may contact the federal police headquarters at 03-2115 9999 and the Brickfields district police headquarters at 03-2297 9268.