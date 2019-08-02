Baby, with umbilical cord still attached, dumped in Muar factory

Muar District Police Chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the factory owner found the baby, wrapped in a dark-blue cloth, on a piece of zinc this morning. — IStock.com pic via AFP

MUAR, Aug 2 — A newborn baby girl was found with the umbilical cord still attached, after she was abandoned in a factory in Jalan Kebun Sayur, Bakri Batu 6, here this morning.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the factory owner found the baby, wrapped in a dark-blue cloth, on a piece of zinc covering a pile of wood at about 8.30am.

“Police received a telephone call from a man informing us that he found the baby, who was still alive, in his factory.

“The baby was saved at 9.15am and sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) for further treatment,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the baby’s race has not yet been determined and it was in stable condition.

Zaharudin urged members of the public with information on the matter to come forward to help in the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code. — Bernama