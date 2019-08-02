Azmin: Leave politics aside and lets focus on economy

Minister of Economic Affair Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the media before the start of the 12th Malaysian Plan session in Jen Hotel, Georgetown August 2, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 2 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said that he has no time for politics and is focused and occupied on improving the country’s economy.

“We should continue with our work, for me, my focus is on ministry work, the economy is important,” he said during a press conference after chairing an engagement session with the Penang state government on the preparation of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

When asked if his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve out his full term as the prime minister meant he does not support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Azmin said his statement should not be misinterpreted.

“If you look at my full statement, it was focused on the country’s economy and political stability. People are suffering on the ground, they are worried about the costs of living and the economy,” he said.

Azmin stressed that 80 per cent of his statement in support of Dr Mahathir was focused on the country’s stability, investments, availability of jobs and foreign direct investments.

He said it was important for the prime minister to continue for the country’s political stability and consistency until the next general election.

“I have no intention of hurting the feelings of any individual, my focus now is on my ministry work as the country’s economy is important,” he said.

When asked if he has met with Anwar, he replied that he had met with the latter and admitted that there were issues.

“Of course, there are issues, I believe in the wisdom of party leaders to solve it,” he said.

When asked if he led a meeting between Dr Mahathir and the Opposition, he claimed ignorance of such a meeting and added that he had “many meetings” with the prime minister to discuss economic or ministry issues.

“Now, we are preparing for the 12th Malaysia Plan so we have to discuss and consult with the prime minister on what are the priorities.

“The PH government want to introduce and implement economic policies to benefit all Malaysians,” he said, adding that he was “too occupied” to be discussing political issues.

Earlier, Azmin commended Penang for its Penang2030 plan and voiced his full support for the state.

He lauded Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for his focus in planning for the state under its Penang 2030 vision.

Azmin had chaired a three-hour engagement session together with Chow to discuss the 12th Malaysia Plan with the Penang state government.

He said such engagements were important for his ministry to get feedback from each state and the respective state’s strategies.

Penang is the sixth state in the ministry’s roadshow to discuss the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He reassured Penang that it would not be left out especially when it is one of top contributors to the country’s GDP at RM91.18 billion in 2018.

When asked if the announcement of a RM5 billion allocation for Kedah meant that Penang was sidelined, he denied that allocations for the northern state meant it would detract from Penang.

“These projects in Kedah will benefit the entire northern region and it would complement what we have in Penang as we have planned it around Penang,” he said.

Azmin said Penang has proposed various projects and his ministry will continue to engage with the relevant ministries to discuss these projects.

When asked about stalled projects in Penang under the previous versions of the Malaysia Plan, he said this was due to lack of engagement between the federal and state governments previously.

“These projects may have been given the green light by the federal government without approval by the state government,” he said.

Azmin said this was the reason why his ministry wanted to engage each state to discuss the 12th Malaysia Plan before finalising it.

“It is only with the involvement of the state governments that these projects can be implemented properly and on time,” he said.

On Penang’s request for funding for its Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, Azmin said the federal government fully supported any proposal for public transportation.

He said the state government had taken the initiative to submit a master plan on transportation for Penang so the federal government will need to study it.

“As a policy, we will support any initiatives to reduce private vehicle use and increase public transport use, that is our national policy.”