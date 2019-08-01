Sabah Umno Youth demands RCI on alleged forced Islamisation in Tambunan

Unsatisfied with deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau reaction to police reports against him, Sabah Umno Youth are now calling for an RCI to look into his claims of forced mass Islamisation in Tambunan 38 years ago. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — Unsatisfied with deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau reaction to police reports against him, Sabah Umno Youth are now calling for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into his claims of forced mass Islamisation in Tambunan 38 years ago.

Its chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said that although he believed Tangau should be arrested for causing disharmony with his statement, it was only right that the country follows the rule of law and properly investigate his claims.

“We are a country which obey the rule of law, so if there is any injustice, like the threat of withholding land titles, jobs and others, justice should be served, and those responsible should be brought to face it,” he said.

He said Sabah Umno Youth agrees with Keningau Churches Council chairman Reverend Anderson Norbert who said that the focus should be on ascertaining Tangau’s comments, even though it occurred 38 years ago, because religious freedom was a right in Sabah.

“Sabah Umno Youth supports his statement and urge Tangau and the chief minister to take on the responsibility and ask the federal government to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry to that the truth will be uncovered and justice can be served.

“They should not try to hide any criminal evidence like threats and forced conversions before this, if any,” he said.

He also called on the police to continue their duties in upholding and restoring peace and harmony of the state.

Abdul Aziz said that Sabah was a model of unity when it came to multi-racial and religious harmony so it was imperative that it was taken care of, but blamed Tangau for discarding that mentality and bringing it up.

On July 21 this year, Tangau posted on Facebook to claim a Sabah government leader had gone to Tambunan 38 years ago and held a mass Islamisation ceremony, forcing many locals to convert by threatening them and promising them jobs and land titles.

His post incited dissatisfaction among some groups, and representatives from Sabah Umno youth, PAS Youth, and non-governmental-organisations had lodged police reports against the Tuaran MP for inciting religious and racial sentiments.

Yesterday he said that he has given his statement to the police for their investigation against him and also forwarded the relevant documents in supporting and explaining his post.

He explained that he was given a memorandum many years ago when he was a student leader during the Berjaya-led era and his post was not meant to incite but as reminder of the regretful actions of individuals in the past.