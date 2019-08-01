Remand extended for four suspects in Nilai couple’s murder

Last Wednesday at Taman Desa Melati, police officers found the bodies of husband and wife, Tan Kim Joo, 73 and Ng Chong Hwa, 67, believed murdered before their house was set on fire. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — The four individuals taken into police custody last Friday (July 26) to assist with the investigation into the death of an elderly couple who were found with stab wounds in their house in Nilai had their remand period extended to August 8.

Nilai district police chief, Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, said the application to extend the order another seven days was made at the Seremban Sessions Court this morning.

The three men and one woman are aged between 30 and 45. On July 30, another woman, aged 28, was placed on remand for seven days till August 5.

In the 10.45pm incident last Wednesday (July 24) at Taman Desa Melati, police officers found the bodies of husband and wife, Tan Kim Joo, 73 and Ng Chong Hwa, 67, believed murdered before their house was set on fire.

Firemen were alerted and managed to put out the fire which had started in a room at the double-storey, corner lot house.

The case is being investigated under section 302 of the Penal Code.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban forensics department found the cause of death to be severe injury from multiple stab wounds. — Bernama