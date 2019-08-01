Rational men don’t need law to behave properly, policy think tank tells PKR senator

Mohd Imran drew public ire during yesterday’s Senate sitting when he proposed a new law to protect men from raping women who dress seductively. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Dewan Negara should censure Senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid for mooting that men be protected from being seduced into committing rape if he doesn’t apologise and retract his remark, the Centre For A Better Tomorrow said today.

The policy think tank’s vice-president Ng Yeen Seen said the PKR lawmaker’s view was appalling, an insult to all men, women, and the upper parliamentary House.

“An MP with such a twisted view is unfit to be a member of the august House, and to play a role in the good governance of this country,” she said in a statement.

Imran’s views, which she said is out of touch with society, can partly be blamed on political parties who endorse such individuals.

“This particular politician made uncalled for remarks about attire of athletes when he was a member of the Lower House in 2015, and yet he was appointed a senator.

“A rational man will not blame women for his own weakness. Numerous scientific findings have shown that rapes cases have nothing to do with how a victim is dressed,” Ng said.

She said rape cases often stemmed from a perpetrator’s desire to exert power over the victims, with many rape cases, including incest, were committed by those known to the victims, including relatives.

“So Mohd Imran’s views does not hold water, is misogynistic and detached from reality. Malaysian men do not need a law to ensure that they behave properly.

“We cannot accept the senator placing blame for rape, molestation, incest, porn and otherwise on the victim. In fact, it is the perpetrator who must take responsibility for their own actions,” Ng said.

She added that such a stance taken by a legislator is preposterous, toxic and obnoxious to the core, and must be condemned.

