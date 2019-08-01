Latheefa says MACC still probing A-G report

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to the press at the Regional Workshop on Promoting Beneficial Ownership Transparency in Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Aug 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has mobilised its task force to investigate cases involving elements of manipulation and fraud disclosed in the latest Auditor-General’s Report, said its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

“The MACC will only look into cases involving the elements of corruption... so we have to review and identify the cases and these cases have already been referred to the new task force,” she told a press conference after attending the state-level anti-corruption programme held in conjunction with the Visit Melaka 2019 at the Taming Sari Tower here today.

The ceremony was launched by Chief Minister Adly Zahari and also attended by state secretary Datuk Hasim Hasan and state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis.

In another development, Latheefa said, as of July this year, MACC had received 137 information from various parties and 42 preliminary investigation papers had been opened.

She said MACC had arrested 13 civil servants and four civilians during the period and six cases had been brought to court. — Bernama