Health DG: Be careful over haze

The Putrajaya Boulevard is covered in a blanket of haze March 21, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Following the emergence of the haze in several areas of the country caused by forest fires in Indonesia, Ministry of Health has advised the people to cut down on outdoor physical activities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said such activities would increase breathing and metabolism rates which would lead to haze and hot weather-related illnesses.

He also urged the people to wear face masks and use umbrellas as well as wear caps when outdoors.

“Close all house windows and keep the house clean as well as reduce indoor air pollution by not smoking,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised people to drink plenty of water and to seek immediate treatment if they were not well.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public could obtain information on measures to reduce the effects of haze and hot weather through the ministry’s websites at https://www.infosihat.gov.my/index.php/isu-semasa/51-jerebu, http://www.moh.gov.my/index.php/pages/view/183 and http://www.myhealth.gov.my/cuaca-panas-a-kesihatan/.

The Meteorological Department said the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and western Sarawak began to experience the haze today due to the forest fires in six provinces in Indonesia.

The haze will have an effect on the weather in Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya in the peninsula and Kuching, Serian and Samarahan in Sarawak, it said. — Bernama