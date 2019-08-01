Dr M handover to Anwar may hurt Pakatan’s shot to take Sarawak, Bersatu warns

Bersatu’s Sarawak chapter interim secretary Jaziri Alkaf Suffian says the change in prime ministership should not be hastily carried out. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 1 — Pakatan Harapan’s chances in the coming Sarawak election could be jeopardised if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim takes over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mid-term, the state chapter of Bersatu said today.

Its interim secretary Jaziri Alkaf Suffian said Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, should remain in office until the end of his term.

“He should not step aside for Anwar to take over mid-term as the Sarawak state election could be held as early as next year,” he said.

He said a change of government leadership midway into the fledgling coalition’s first term could be detrimental to PH lawmakers in Sarawak at this point.

Jaziri said Sarawak Bersatu hopes for the shared prosperity concept mooted by Dr Mahathir to be implemented across the board during his tenure in office.

He said Dr Mahathir’s leadership is still needed by the people of Malaysia, in particular, and Sarawak, in general, for the sake of political, social and economic stability.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said that he will not renege on his promise to step down for Anwar to take over as prime minister amid a surge of calls for him to stay on from both PH friends and foes.

Among those who have openly expressed support for Dr Mahathir to stay PM till the expiry of the PH mandate include PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.