Wanita PKR chief condemns party senator says decently clothed women also raped

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Wanita PKR chief Haniza Talha today lambasted a party senator who proposed the enactment of sexual harassment law to protect men from being seduced into committing sexually related crimes.

Earlier today, PKR Senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid had proposed such laws in the Dewan Negara, stating that men needed to be protected from women who could potentially seduce them to commit sexual crimes such as rape, sexual harassment or molestation.

Rape happens to women who are decently dressed (too). The one that needs protection are victims of sexual abuse, and not the abusers and rapists!” Haniza told Malaysiakini.

Haniza told the online news portal that incest, rape, and watching pornography are all driven by lust.

She recommended those who are feeling such desires to follow Islamic teachings and to fast.

She cited a hadith, or a saying of the Prophet Muhammad, which states that young men who are able to marry should marry, while those who can’t should fast.

During the Dewan Negara’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 today, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, Mohd Imran, a retired navy admiral, said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can seduce men into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molestations, and watching pornography as examples.

The proposal was backed by senate deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad, who said it was a “good viewpoint”.