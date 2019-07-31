Senate approves Syarie Legal Profession (FT) Bill 2019

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof, when winding up the debate on the bill, said that he had also proposed that the Syarie Lawyers’ Body and Syarie Lawyers Council be set up for the same purpose. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Dewan Negara today approves the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 which is aimed, among others, at setting up a Syarie Legal Profession Qualification Board to supervise the syarie legal profession’s practice in the Federal Territories.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof, when winding up the debate on the bill, said that he had also proposed that the Syarie Lawyers’ Body and Syarie Lawyers Council be set up for the same purpose.

He said that, through the bill, would-be-lawyers would have to undergo mandatory in Chambers training for six month which was regarded as an adequate period to familiarise them with substantive laws and procedures which must be complied with when handling a case.

‘’The bill would also enables the Bar Council to set up a special syarie court legal aid unit as is existing in the civil court other than setting up a disciplinary board to supervise and look after the welfare of syarie lawyers,’’ he said.

Although the bill was only applicable in the Federal Territories, Mujahid hoped that it could be a benchmark and model to be emulated by other states to boost the professionalism of the syariah lawyers.

Also approved in Dewan Negara today was the bill on the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2019.

The bill was a consequential amendment from the formulation of the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019, which was aimed at amending the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993. — Bernama