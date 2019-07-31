Selangor govt awaiting Sungai Selangor pollution report, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the Selangor government has yet to receive a report on the recent Sungai Selangor pollution incident from the police. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — The Selangor government has yet to receive a report on the recent Sungai Selangor pollution incident from the police.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said he would wait for the report before taking any action against the parties involved.

“So far we have not received the report, as I said earlier to me the contamination was more due to negligence and not sabotage.

“We will take action regardless of the individual or company responsible for polluting the river,” he told reporters at the lobby of the Selangor state legislative assembly, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Badoron on Monday that there were no elements of sabotage in the river pollution incident instead it was more due to negligence.

On July 21, diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor resulted in the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 as well as the Rantau Panjang WTP near here to cease operations which caused water supply disruption in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

The incident occurred at a site where sand mining activities had been carried out by a licensed contractor. But operations has ceases since the past two months. — Bernama