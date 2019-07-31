Magnum shells out RM18m to two lucky winners

A man buys tickets at a Magnum 4D outlet in Kuching, August 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A businessman in his 40’s and a factory supervisor from Melaka won a total of RM18 million after striking it rich playing the Magnum 4D jackpots.

The businessman’s winning number 203130 + 03 was randomly purchased in the Jackpot Gold 1 which netted him RM10,216,722 in total. The prize money is a sum of Jackpot Gold 1 prize money and the third prize of RM100,000.

When collecting his winnings the businessman said he had sleepless nights thinking about collecting his winnings and will donate some of the money to charity while investing the rest in fixed deposits.

“The money won’t change me,” he said.

“I will still continue my usual work and take this as an opportunity to do more charity and give back to the community.”

Meanwhile, the factory worker won RM8,151,184 from Magnum 4D Jackpot on July 24. The winning numbers were a combination of his car plate number and personal favourite number 2644 (1st prize) + 1205 (3rd prize).

The lucky man, who played Magnum for the past 20 years, is a casual 4D player and will purchase the Jackpot game whenever the Jackpot 1 amount rises to a higher amount. He said he occasionally spends RM50 on Magnum tickets when he feels lucky or inspired by events.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw that I won, I kept looking at the screen when I scanned my ticket on the Magnum Mobile App. It was then that I asked my wife to recheck the ticket.

“Her reaction was one of complete shock. I still don’t think it’s sunk in for her. This winning also made me realise that the stories I usually read about people’s winnings is true and not made up as claimed by some of the commenters out there,” he said.

This brings Magnum’s total payout for July to RM51 million after an RM33 million payout earlier in the month.

“We are so thrilled and happy for the winners and we wish them all the best,” said Magnum representatives.

“Magnum is delighted to make three big Jackpot winners in the same month with a whopping RM51 million paid out comprising of RM41 million in Jackpot and RM10 million in Jackpot Gold.”