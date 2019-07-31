Kuala Krai man cut free after getting private parts stuck in bicycle gear

The victim from Batu Jong, Kuala Krai suffered no injuries. — AFP file pic

KOTA BARU, July 31 — A 34-year-old man with a bicycle gear stuck to his private parts had to be taken to the hospital by the Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Department (JBP) to have the iron removed.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Rizwan Ar-Rafee Parsimin said the incident came to light after the victim came to the Sungai Durian Fire and Rescue station near his residence at 3.14pm yesterday.

He said the victim was later rushed to the Kuala Krai Hospital and with the help of the hospital, the iron was removed 20 minutes later using a specific cutting tool.

“In the incident, the victim from Batu Jong, Kuala Krai suffered no injuries.

“Once the iron was successfully detached, the man was allowed to return to his home,” he said. — Bernama