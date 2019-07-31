Ipoh exec in fear after loan sharks mark wrong house, leave note threatening arson

(From left) Chiang Ghee Chee, Chiang Ghee Siew and Perak DAP Public Complaints Bureau chief Steven Chaw show pictures of the police report and house that was splashed with red paint by loan sharks in Ipoh July 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 31 — Chiang Ghee Siew got the shock of her life over the weekend when she saw the wall and gate of her house and Perodua Myvi in the compound covered in bright red paint and a threatening note left behind.

The 56-year-old human resource executive who lives in Taman Kledang Sentosa, Menglembu here believes the hatchet job to be the work of loan sharks who got the wrong target.

She told a press conference at the Perak DAP headquarters here today that the note demanded repayment for a loan, failing which the loan sharks would set fire to the house.

The name in the note matches that of her neighbour, Chiang said, adding that she had never taken a loan from moneylenders before.

Chiang said that she never owed or borrowed any money from any loan sharks before.

“We rarely communicate. As far as I know the person working at outstation. Only his wife and children are here. However, they were also not seen since July 21. I don’t know about their whereabouts,” she said.

She also said that she had tried calling the number in the note, and even left a text message to inform the loan sharks that they have got the wrong house. However, her calls and messages were left unanswered.

Chiang, who lives in the house with her sister and a grandnephew, is now terrified that the loan sharks would attack their house again and has filed a police report about the Sunday attack.

“I hope after this the moneylender would not attack my house again and I hope the police will take necessary action without delay,” she said.

Chiang said she is now in the midst of cleaning her house and car of the red paint and has not estimated the cost to fix the damage.

Perak DAP Public Complaints Bureau chief Steven Chaw said that he had received a total of five loan shark cases this year, with Chiang’s case the first to have been damaged with paint.

“Most of the cases took place in the neighbourhoods which don’t have video surveillance. Therefore, we urge public who has information on these cases to come forward and help us,” he said.