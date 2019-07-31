E-hailing driver charged with 11 counts of human sex trafficking

A part-time e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in two Sessions Court here today to 11 counts of human trafficking, involving 10 Bangladeshi women and an Indian national woman, for sexual exploitation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A part-time e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in two Sessions Court here today to 11 counts of human trafficking, involving 10 Bangladeshi women and an Indian national woman, for sexual exploitation.

In the court before judge Azura Alwi, the 40-year-old Soo Lian, together with another person still at large, were charged with trafficking in eight of the women, including the Indian national, aged between 19 and 31, at a premises in Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin, Dang Wangi here at 10.40am last July 4.

He was also charged before judge Azman Ahmad, with committing a similar offence, with another person still at large, of the remaining three Bangladeshi women, aged between 20 and 37, also for sexual exploitation at the same premises and at the same time and date.

Soo Lian was allowed bail of RM50,000 in one surety for all the charges and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first week of every month.

Both courts set August 15 for mention. — Bernama

