Fifth suspect in elderly couple murder in Nilai remanded

NILAI, July 31 — A female suspect in the death of Tan Kim Joo, 73, and Ng Chong Hwa, 67 — the couple who were found murdered when firemen came to put out a fire at their house – was remanded yesterday, bringing the total to five people already detained.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested when she came to the Mantin police station to give a statement.

“The Seremban court has issued a seven-day remand order which ends Aug 5,” Nilai district police chief, Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, said in a statement today.

He said the other suspects — aged between 30 and 45 — who were arrested last Friday (July 26) will be brought to court tomorrow on the day their remand order expires.

In the 10.45pm incident at Taman Desa Melati, Nilai last Wednesday (July 24), police found the bodies of the husband and wife believed murdered before their house was set on fire.

The case is being investigated under section 302 of the Penal Code.

A post mortem examination conducted by the Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban forensics department revealed the cause of death to be severe injury from multiple stab wounds. — Bernama