Penang’s fifth CM moves into RM1.05m renovated official residence after 10 years

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow Chow revealed that he moved into Seri Teratai on Sunday afternoon. — Picture via Facebook

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — Chow Kon Yeow and his family are finally able to move into Seri Teratai, the Penang Chief Minister’s official residence, a decade after the colonial building was left vacant.

Chow revealed on Facebook that he moved into the 8,000sq ft building on Sunday afternoon.

“It is a beautiful building and the refurbishment has turned the abandoned colonial house into our home for the next few years. We are grateful and thank you for this privilege,” he wrote.

The official residence was left vacant after Chow’s predecessor, Lim Guan Eng, lived in it for a short period before moving out in July 2009, reportedly because it was dilapidated and infested with termites.

Lim’s predecessor, Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon, also did not live in the official residence as he lived in his own home during his 18-year tenure.

The state government started restoration and renovation works on the building on January 14 this year after Chow expressed his intention of living there.

Chow has his own house in Balik Pulau, on the southern side of the island, and has been living there for many years.

Seri Teratai underwent RM1.05 million in restoration and renovation works that included termite treatments, upgrading all the bathrooms, removing and replacing all the carpets and wallpaper, replacing rotten wood finishings, replacing all electrical wiring and piping, putting in new lights, air conditioner, water heater and kitchen counters and repainting works.

The restoration works were only recently completed.

The grand building, located on 115,000sq ft of grounds, was built in the early 20th century and is a category II heritage building.

Only the first and second chief ministers, the late Tan Sri Wong Pow Nee and the late Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu respectively, had lived in Seri Teratai.