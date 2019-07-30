Don’t politicise water issues, SPAN chief tells Kuala Selangor Umno

SPAN chairman Charles Anthony Santiago has urged Umno Kuala Selangor division chief today to refrain from politicising water-related issues, after criticisms of the cuts in Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Anthony Santiago has urged Umno Kuala Selangor division chief today to refrain from politicising water-related issues, after criticisms of the cuts in Selangor.

In response to division chief Datuk Noorazley Yahya, Santiago said playing politics will not benefit any party, from the Selangor government and SPAN, even to Umno.

“Umno has got their head in the sand,” he told Malay Mail, referring to Noorazley.

“My view is that, issues of water should not be politicised. We should all work together.”

His response came after Noorazley demanded an apology from Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and Minister of Water, Land, and Natural Resources Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar, and SPAN — over the recent diesel oil spill incident which resulted in millions of residents in Klang Valley to experience water cuts.

Santiago added that SPAN has already lodged a police report to investigate the cause of the diesel oil spill.

“The police are still conducting investigations [although they have ruled out sabotage] but they have not concluded.

“We are also curious of the safety precautions deployed by respective quarters. Let’s wait for the police to conclude,” he said.

It was reported that water cuts were scheduled as authorities sprang into action to clean the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1, 2 and 3 (LRA SSP1, LRA SSP 2 and LRA SSP3) and the Rantau Panjang LRA from the raw water of Sungai Selangor.

Investigations into the oil spill were initially believed to be a case of sabotage, however, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador had yesterday said that the diesel oil spill was a result of negligence by a firm hired to clean up the river.

In response, Noorazley had called for Selangor state government to take full responsibility for the diesel spill, claiming it was caused by negligence of a company appointed by the state.

When contacted, Dr Xavier declined to comment on the matter, while Malay Mail has reached out to Amirudin for comments.