Anti-Drugs Agency: 13-year-old among 17 individuals held in anti-drugs op in Kuching

Seventeen individuals were detained by the Sarawak branch of the National Anti-Drugs Agency last week. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUCHING, July 30 ― A 13-year-old was among 17 individuals detained by the Sarawak branch of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Perdana’ conducted last week to combat drug abuse.

The agency, in a statement today, said following intelligence and public information, Nada had raided several suspected hotspots in oil palm plantations in Kota Samarahan and Asajaya.

“During the raid, Nada inspected 28 individuals and detained 17, between the ages of 13 and 47, who tested positive for methamphetamine. Two men were also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, involving the seizure of 40.9 grammes of syabu,” the statement said.

The case has been handed over to the Kota Samarahan police station and members of the public who have any information on drug trafficking and abuse cases can contact Nada at 082-233 540. ― Bernama