IGP: Diesel spill in Sungai Selangor not sabotage

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Police investigators have ruled out sabotage in the case of diesel pollution at Sungai Selangor that left over a million Klang Valley households without water this month.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the presence of the diesel was instead believed to be the result of negligence by a firm hired to clean up the river.

“It might be that the company's own employees, out of negligence, allowed diesel to spill into the river,'' he said to the press after launching the Roadshow Autism: Royal Malaysia Police Guidelines event here today.

Last week, the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) filed a police report over the pollution that forced two consecutive closures of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase 1, 2 and 3, and the Rantau Panjang WTP.

Kumpulan Semester Sdn Bhd (KSSB), a Selangor-linked sand mining firm, later confirmed that diesel spillage had occurred at one of its sites near Sungai Selangor.

Last week, the police arrested a pontoon manager and a worker over the pollution. It was also understood that the pontoon manager filed a police report claiming sand mining activities to be behind the diesel contamination.

Today, the IGP said investigators are scrutinising the pontoon manager’s report to see if it contained falsehoods meant to cover up for other parties.