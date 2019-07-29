Anwar: Time for Sarawak Pakatan allies to unite and prepare for 2021 state election

Anwar said that PH’s struggle must be based on the principle of national agenda and not out of racial, religious or regional sentiments. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to unite and work as a team in preparation for the state election which is due in 2021.

“We have to work together to launch a new war in Sarawak.

“I believe if we can come together as such tonight, then our hopes to win in the state election will be high,” he said at the Sarawak PH fundraising dinner held here last night

Anwar said while Sarawak and Sabah used to be the Barisan Nasional strongholds before, these were dismantled in the 14th general election held last year.

“That is why we have many Members of Parliament from Sarawak and Sabah now,” he said.

Anwar, however, reminded that PH’s struggle must be based on the principle of national agenda and not out of racial, religious or regional sentiments.

“I urge Sarawak PH component parties to discuss among yourselves so that you can reach an agreement acceptable to all because what we want is change to take place, not only at the national level, but also at the state level.

“I would like to remind that narrow racial and religious sentiments must be addressed and that Sarawakians must move forward as a united movement,” he added.

He also reminded that Malaysia cannot succeed as a nation if “we can’t think beyond our longhouses or race or religious denomination.”

“We can only succeed if we have a sense of justice and compassion, which reflects our humanity. We cannot succeed if we don’t have feelings of humanitarian to fight for justice,” he said.