Police seize RM1.75 million worth of drugs in Muar, nine men arrested

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — Johor police seized a total of 30.2 kilogramme of various types of drugs, with a street value of about RM1.75 million, following four separate raids conducted in the northern region of Muar last week.

The raids, held from Tuesday to Saturday, saw police seize mainly amphetamine and methamphetamine as well as psychotropic drugs that can feed about 72,098 addicts.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the first raid took place at the Parit Sakai Laut fishing jetty in Muar, between 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday.

He said during the raid police arrested a 37-year-old local man and seized 10,800 ecstasy pills, 4,970 Eramin 5 pills and 8.17kg syabu with a total value of RM753,250.

“Following that, police also conducted another raid on the second day from 11am to 1.30pm in Taman Melati in Muar where two local men and Indonesians, aged between 44 and 46, were nabbed.

“In that raid, police seized 10,962 ecstasy pills, 11 grammes of syabu and also confiscated a Proton Iswara car with a total value of RM275,150,” said Kamarudin at the Johor police media centre at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Kamarudin said the third raid was on Saturday at Setia Tropika in Kempas here where police arrested five men, aged between 20 and 28, and seized 3.09kg of syabu valued at RM154,000.

He said police also raided a home in Adda Heights on the same day where police arrested a 27-year-old man and seized 11.4kg of syabu valued at RM570,000.

“The suspects have been remanded pending investigations,” said Kamarudin.

Police have classified the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death penalty, upon conviction.

From January 1 to July 27 this year, the police have arrested a total of 11,572 individuals for various drug offenses and seized 2,719kg of drugs worth RM127.51 million.