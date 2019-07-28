PKR leaders forced into signing support letter for Anwar? No such thing, says party comms chief

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya July 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 28 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil today denied there were any elements of coercion or intimidation on its party’s leaders in signing a pledge of support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi was asked to comment on PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin’s remark, who reportedly called the signature drive a ‘calculated move’, adding that it is not necessary that all who sign the pledge support Anwar.

She added that they may have done so because they felt intimidated.

“I feel at this time, this issue does not arise, because the leadership has made a decision, we will move on.

“We will move forward and no longer look at this matter, because what the people hope for, what the people want is for Keadilan as the biggest party in Pakatan Harapan, giving focus to the issue afflicting the rakyat .

“So at this moment, we take it that that matter has been resolved,” he told the press after attending the PKR’s central leadership council meeting here.

When asked if there were any such elements as claimed by Zuraida, Fahmi replied: “No.”

Malaysiakini on Friday, reported Zuraida as saying that the signature pledge in favour of Anwar’s leadership, might be a forced move.

“I would like to state that those who signed the support pledge, are not really in support, but maybe motivated to do so because they felt intimidated, and did it because they were forced to,” she reportedly said in a statement.

She also questioned the rationale behind such a drive, pointing out that Anwar already won uncontested in the last party elections.

“It only raises the question, which reflects the instability of the president’s position,” she added.

PKR vice-president Tian Chua also called upon Anwar today to put a stop to the signature collection drive and end the current tensions within the party.

According to The Star Online, both Chua and Zuraida pointed out that everyone in the party including party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has agreed that Anwar would be the next prime minister.

PKR women’s wing chief Haniza Talha also voiced her displeasure over the signature collection drive, stating that such actions would only split the party further.

“There is no need for such a move as he won uncontested. All of us have agreed that he should lead the party.

“This also goes against the call by the president himself to unite,” she said.