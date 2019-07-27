Three women fleeced of RM77,200 in separate Macau scams

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department Chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the first case involved a 20-year-old female student here who had received call from a person who identified himself as Magistrate Johnson Tan. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 27 — Three womens lost all their savings amounting to RM77,200 to a fraudulent Macau Scam syndicate after they were duped into revealing their banking information, recently.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department Chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the first case involved a 20-year-old female student here who had received call from a person who identified himself as Magistrate Johnson Tan. She was told that she had been summoned for an outstanding credit card debt of RM16,840.

“The victim realised she was cheated after finding RM17,760 in her personal account had been fraudulently transferred to two different accounts,” he said in a statement here today.

Mustafa Kamal said the second case involved a 25-year-old woman who worked at Sibu Hospital, and she was also duped using the same modus operandi, allegedly having a credit card outstanding of RM16,800.88.

The woman only realised she had been cheated after receiving a text message from the bank that RM39,440 from her personal account had been transferred into the account of a third party.

The third case involved a 61-year-old housewife from Padawan who lost RM20,000 after revealing her account details. A female suspect had called the woman and scared her into believing she had a court case related to corruption.

“The suspect then asked her for details of her Mykad, bank account number and debit card password to help solve the problem. But after checking the bank account, the victim found that RM20,000 from her account had disappeared,” Mustafa Kamal said. — Bernama