Law minister says assemblymen must still be 21, urges states to amend age limit

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — The eligibility to be a State Legislative Assembly representative in Malaysia is still 21 years old although the Constitution Bill (Amendment) 2019 has been approved bipartisan in Parliament.

Therefore, he said, state governments were advised to amend the provisions relating to the age limit of candidates in the state constitution or their respective State Governed Laws in line with federal law and bipartisan efforts to empower the young in the democratic process.

On July 16, 211 of the 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat voted for the amendment, which was equivalent to 95 per cent of the total support.

On July 25, 47 of the 67 members of the Senate were present to vote, which was equivalent to 70.14 per cent.

Any constitutional amendment requires two-thirds support in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“The government would like to record sincere gratitude and thanks to the members of parliament who supported the amendment,” Liew said.

However, he added, it was regrettable that 20 members of the senate failed to appear at the amendment process. — Bernama